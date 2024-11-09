Caitlin Clark's Butler Coach Boyfriend is Hilariously Framed Through Her Fame
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's presence at Butler University men's basketball games has been a recurring storyline throughout the current WNBA offseason.
This storyline started after her boyfriend Connor McCaffery was hired as an assistant coach for the Butler men's team, which prompted a fan account to plead for Clark to attend the team's games.
Clark has since obliged, even showing up at one preseason practice.
The 22-year-old was also present at both of Butler's 2024-25 regular season games, and has received attention during them for two distinct reasons.
During their season opener against Missouri State University, she went viral for hilarious facial expressions that were caught on Hinkle Fieldhouse's Jumbotron.
And during Friday's game against Austin Peay, Clark was seen wearing glasses, which sent the women's basketball community into a frenzy.
When the FOX broadcast of the game showed Clark in these classes, they soon panned the camera to McCaffery on the sidelines, and then to his brother Patrick, who plays for Butler.
When Connor McCaffery was shown, FOX's caption for him was, "WNBA ROTY [Rookie of the Year] Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend," and when Patrick was shown the caption was, "WNBA ROTY Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend's Brother".
Fans are torn about whether to find both McCaffery brothers being framed through Clark as hilarious or disrespectful.
"😭😭💀 Nasty work," one X user wrote with a screenshot of the @CBBonFOX TikTok that showed the captions.
Another X user added, "Legit they wrote WNBA ROTY Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend’s Brother 💀 she really is the needle mover… cause this dude legit plays on the team that these broadcasters were announcing 🤦🏻♀️".
Regardless of how fans feel about this wording, they can't deny Clark's star power.