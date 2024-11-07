Caitlin Clark's Competitive Edge Seen in Funny Exchange With 'Big Hoss' Kate Martin
One of the most endearing friendships in the women's basketball community is that of Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin.
While these two are now playing on separate WNBA teams approximately 1,830 miles apart, the strong bond that Clark and Martin built with each other during their four years playing at the University of Iowa together seems to have strengthened ever since.
Now that their busy WNBA regular season is over, the two former teammates (and potential future teammates this winter) found the time to reunite at their old stomping grounds two weekends ago.
And it didn't take long for the jokes between them two to ensue.
At one point, Clark lamented how her Fever team lost all four games they played against Martin's Aces squad in 2024 during an Iowa football game.
In addition, these two sat down together and recorded an episode of former teammate Jada Gyamfi's "Fresh Tawk" podcast.
At one point in the episode, Clark and Martin detailed a hilarious story from their Iowa team's trip to Europe two summers ago.
"We were in the front, obviously," Clark said of her and Martin's duo when speaking about a team kayaking excursion they had. "I was like, getting pissed that Kylie [Feuerbach] was passing us. I was like 'Faster!'
"I literally had my phone out, and we were still ahead of you guys," Clark continued to Gyamfi and fellow former teammate Gabbie Marshall. "That's why I picked this big hoss as my partner," she then added while patting Martin on the arm.
Martin then began speaking before Clark cut in and added, "I was having fun. We were in sync, we were like, going off."
"Can I say something?" Martin said to Clark.
"Yeah, sorry," Clark said with a laugh after interrupting.
Martin said, "No, it's okay. I was just gonna say that I was really worried to be your partner at first, 'cause I thought you weren't gonna contribute at all."
It sounds like Clark ended up pulling her weight.