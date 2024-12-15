Caitlin Clark's Ex-Fever Teammate Temi Fagbenle Weighs in on White Privilege Remarks
It seems like just about every American media member has offered their opinion on the comments Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark made about using her privilege to "elevate Black women" during a December 11 interview with Time magazine.
However, there hasn't been much discussion from actual WNBA players about these comments. But that changed on Sunday when former Indiana Fever forward Temi Fagbenle — who was selected by the Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA Expansion Draft — sent a series of messages on the subject over social media.
"Let me make this clear. CC can speak about having white privilege without hating herself. CC can acknowledge THE REALITY of race disparities without pandering to any group. CC can celebrate the GIANTS who have come before her, without diminishing her own HISTORIC accomplishments," Fagbenle wrote on X.
"I think most people know this…it’s just a select group trying to twist things. The US’s race issue is so ingrained that I believe a majority of them don’t even think they are twisting anything. The immediate response to anyone talking about how race affects anything is denial.
"This is a great opportunity 4 some respectful conversations about race in the US, however, the convos will only be beneficial if there are no racists or prejudiced people involved. We must 1st converse to understand, not to be right. Next step is working together 2 make a change," she continued.
"I am also not naive by any means lol. It’s been hundreds of years of this BS. Ain’t no quick fix. But if the majority of people band together working towards the same goals, the (racist n prejudiced) stragglers will be left behind and forced to adapt. Just like in team sports :)".
Clark and Fagbenle clearly developed a strong relationship during their one season in Indiana together. And it's cool to see Fagbenle sticking up for Clark and her comments.