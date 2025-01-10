Caitlin Clark's Football Knowledge Display With Kelce Brothers Has Fans in Stitches
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's January 2 appearance on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce was one of the most wholesome and highly-regarded interviews that Clark has ever had.
Fans loved how at ease the 22-year-old seemed with the Kelce brothers, and the various topics they discussed — such as the iconic Iowa Hawkeyes football wave tradition, the NBA's struggling ratings and Clark's ideas on what NBA commissioner Adam Silver could do to solve this issue, her Taylor Swift fandom, among many, many other things — all prompted great conversations between the three sports icons.
And one hilarious reaction to a segment of the podcast episode from a sports comedy content creator has Clark's fanbase cracking up all over again.
At one point in the show, Clark and the Kelce brothers played a game where they'd take turns naming a former Iowa Hawkeyes football player who played in the NFL. TikTok user Austin Franklin (@austinfrankln) posted a January 7 video where he's enthusiastically giving props for Clark's vast knowledge of NFL and college football players, and her demure way of conveying this knowledge without coming off as a know-it-all.
X user @nosyone4 reposted the video, and fans are loving the ball knowledge from Clark.
"One of the funniest things I’ve heard in a while. Thanks for sharing this, Correlation. 😂😂," one fan wrote.
Another fan added, "aight I'm a fan now this is a good bit".
"lol
"yup
"absolutely
"She could have gone 10 more deep in that whole "Iowa NFL players" thing if she had to
"But you know
"Don't want to embarrass the two FIRST BALLOT NFL HALL OF FAMERS
"lol," wrote a third.
Clearly Clark isn't solely locked in on the basketball world.