Caitlin Clark Sends Message of Support to Former Iowa Teammate After Cancer Diagnosis
Former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player Ava Jones has had a tragic past few years.
Per a February 8 article from KCRG.com, "Jones and her family were struck by a vehicle in 2022 in Louisville, just days after she committed to play basketball Iowa. Her father, Trey Jones, died. Ava suffered a traumatic brain injury. Her mother, Amy, also sustained injuries."
The article later added, "Jones was still put on scholarship, and on the Iowa women’s basketball team as a freshman, but medically retired from basketball in 2024."
Jones made another devastating announcement via her Instagram on February 8, posting a video that was captioned, "I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma after the results from the biopsy came back. This is the news no one ever wants to get, but especially after spending the last 2 and a half years working my butt off and recovering from getting hit by a car. My body is very strong and I am confident in the doctors here at Iowa."
Per the Mayo Clinic, "Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system."
Caitlin Clark and Jones were each on Iowa's roster during the 2023-24 season. And in a comment on Jones' Instagram post, Clark wrote, "Praying for you kid ❤️".
Clark wasn't the only former Hawkeyes player to show her support, as Gabbie Marshall also wrote, "❤️❤️ So much love for you Ava!".
The entire Hawkeyes fanbase is rallying around Jones right now. Despite this heartbreaking news after what has been an unimaginable past few years, hopefully Jones can find solace in the support she has received (and will continue to receive) from her university and its community.