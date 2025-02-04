Cameron Brink Addresses 'Exhausting' Jimmy Butler, Shohei Ohtani Flirting Narratives
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink has become a massive superstar in the sport of women's basketball. And with that superstardom comes a ton of attention — and speculation.
Brink's dating life always seems to become a topic of conversation. Despite her being happily engaged, any time she's seen speaking with another male sports icon, the internet rushes to make jokes and rumors about them potentially dating.
Brink recently created her own podcast, which is called Straight to Cam. And on the show's inaugural episode, the 23-year-old directly addresses the narratives around her "flirting" with select sports stars.
Straight to Cam co-host Sydel Curry-Lee (who is Steph Curry's sister) asked her about online narratives around her and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
"It started, I think it was like a pre-draft thing... and it was a video of 'This NBA player or that NBA player'. And it was always Jimmy or someone random," Brink said. "I think Jimmy is hilarious. I really said that because honestly the photos... [were] of him with his emo hair. And I just think he's a great story, and I think he's hilarious. So I was just like 'Jimmy, Jimmy'.
"And then people of course take that, and it's like 'Oh.' And it can just be so exhausting," Brink added.
She then said, "And it's not just Jimmy. I was doing the first pitch at a Dodgers game, and I was standing next to Shohei. And it's like the same thing. There's a picture of me laughing next to him, and they're like 'Oh, they're flirting.' And I'm like... it does not have to be turned into that narrative every single time."
"It can just be so weird," Brink continued. "It truly makes me not want to go online and read things, because it just makes me so uncomfortable. It's just not like that."
She then discussed getting frustrated about being asked questions regarding where Butler will get traded.
Perhaps it's time for fans to tone this narrative down.