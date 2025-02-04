Candace Parker Primes Paige Bueckers for UConn vs Tennessee Rivalry Ahead of Matchup
The No. 5 ranked UConn Huskies women's basketball team faces a tough test against the No. 19 ranked Tennessee Volunteers squad on February 6.
Of course, not only are these programs both currently among the country's top teams, but they're arguably the two most iconic teams in the history of women's college basketball, as they have 19 NCAA National Championships between them (11 for UConn and 8 for Tennessee).
Both schools also boast an impressive array of elite players who have gone on to incredible professional careers. For Tennessee, WNBA legend Candace Parker springs to mind as an example of this. And while Paige Bueckers is still on the Huskies, she seems destined for success once she enters the WNBA.
Bueckers made a February 3 appearance on the Unrivaled postgame show. And at one point, she and Parker spoke about the upcoming UConn vs. Tennessee game — and detailed the deeper meaning of this upcoming game.
"There's a little game coming up on Thursday between the Huskies and Volunteers," Parker said, per an X post from @aysiacchanell. "Is there something that you can say about going into a historic matchup... What can you say about your mindset going into a game like that, and did you grow up watching the iconic matchup between these two programs?"
"Yeah, I mean you just go into it with a lot of pride, knowing how much it means to both programs and both teams," Bueckers said. "It's not a regular game, but at the end of the day there's going to be a winner and a loser, and you try to do everything to prepare in the upcoming days to be the winner and come out on top.
"So it's awesome to play in, and walking into that arena, everybody hates you, everybody hates your guts," Bueckers continued. "You definitely know the history when you come here. Bleeding blue, and they don't like the orange, and the orange doesn't like the blue."
These words are yet another reason to tune in to Thursday's game.