Chicago Sky GM Reveals Reason For Not Making an Offer to Chennedy Carter
On January 13, WNBA insider and Chicago Sun-Times Reporter Annie Costabile revealed in an article that the Chicago Sky extended qualifying offers to Dana Evans, Michaela Onyenwere, and Nikolina Milić.
Notably absent from this list is guard Chennedy Carter, whom the Sky did not extend a qualifying offer to. This came as a surprise to fans, considering how Carter led the Sky in scoring with 17.5 points per game last season.
Despite this, some fans were convinced the Sky were merely taking their time in giving Carter a qualifying offer, as they had until January 21 to do so.
But that deadline is now here — and no offer for Carter has arrived, which means she is an unrestricted free agent.
In a January 20 article from Costabile, Chicago Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca is quoted addressing this decision directly.
“Chennedy had an incredible season for us last year,” Pagliocca said in a statement provided to the Sun-Times that was included in the article. “She’s extremely talented and is a player that can impact the game at the highest level in our league. We absolutely appreciate all she did for our team last year. However, we’ve made changes to our staff and will make changes to our roster. Those changes impact Chennedy’s fit on the team, so we wanted to give her the best opportunity as a free agent.”
Costabile has reported in the past that the Sky's concerns about Carter's impact in Chicago's locker room are likely a reason why they're hesitant to bring her back.
It will now be fascinating to see which team decides to take a chance on Carter this offseason.