Dawn Staley Asserts UConn Star Sarah Strong Has Company in NCAA Freshman Award Race
Despite being the No. 1 ranked player in her 2024 recruiting class according to ESPN, UConn Huskies freshman Sarah Strong has exceeded the lofty expectations set out for her during her freshman season.
Strong is a generational talent for a player of her size. Standing at 6'2" tall but having a frame that makes her primarily a post presence, Strong still moves with grace and agility on the court that's extremely impressive.
Combine this with her adept dribbling, her three-point shooting prowess (she's shooting 37.3% from range in her freshman season), and the fact she's leading the country in Win Shares (a player statistic that gives individuals their due credit for their team's success) with 5.4, there's a case to be made that Strong isn't just the best player on UConn, but already one of the best in all of women's college basketball.
This is why she seems like a clear favorite to win the WBCA Freshman of the Year, which is given to the country's top freshman. However, South Carolina's Dawn Staley wants her own star freshman Joyce Edwards to be included in that conversation.
"It's not a one-woman race for National Freshman of the Year. So I've got to put a narrative out there that Joyce is doing some incredible things," Staley said, per an X post from WACH Fox's Jared Parker.
"We have a tendency to just focus on one [player], right? What [Joyce] has been able to do, with the type of schedule that we had, it's not easy. It's not easy. So I just don't want people to forget what Joyce is doing over here, because we're not just going to allow awards to be given out with no consideration from our players here."
She later added, "So I've just got to throw that out there now, because I don't want people to think it's a shoo-in. You gotta look at the players on our team, and what they're doing in our game, for our game."
While Staley didn't mention Strong by name, it's clear that's who she was referring to.
Joyce Edwards finished South Carolina's 83-66 win over Auburn on Sunday with 18 points in 8-11 shooting from the field.
She's currently leading the Gamecocks with 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Strong, on the other hand, is averaging 17 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest.
Staley is right to mention Edwards in this conversation. But Strong is still the massive favorite to win all freshman honors this season.