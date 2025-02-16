Dawn Staley Recalls Recruiting Paige Bueckers Ahead of South Carolina and UConn Clash
South Carolina hosts UConn Sunday in a battle of women's college basketball titans. Both programs serve as benchmarks for the sport, so the clash on the court is highly anticipated. But given the Gamecocks and Huskies also compete for recruits, the contest has led to some interesting commentary about failed recruiting efforts from South Carolina coach Dawn Staley.
Staley had previously laughingly lamented not landing star UConn freshman Sarah Strong, and she also detailed her recruiting attempt with Paige Bueckers when discussing the upcoming showdown. Staley was quick to praise the UConn standout in an interview with ABC Columbia, per Chaz Frazier on X.
Staley lauded Bueckers' all around abilities and noted her unselfishness in doing what it takes to win. She then recalled her own recruiting efforts in trying to land Bueckers and mentioned how the process turned out to be a strong reflection of Paige's character. Which was displayed in the manner Bueckers broke the news of her UConn commitment to Staley.
Staley shared that she was in regular communication with Bueckers during the recruiting process and was scheduled to make a trip to watch her play. That was until Paige told her that would no longer be necessary since she had made her decision to head to Connecticut. A method of communication that was very much appreciated by the Gamecocks coach, who noted how many other players often would have coaches make the senseless trip anyway.
"I think that's a great quality to have. It's a character thing with me and Paige," Staley said. "We've been respectful to each other throughout her time at UConn," she continued. Before adding that she has joked with Bueckers that she would have added some weight to her frame had she chosen to go to South Carolina considering the culinary options.
Clearly Staley holds no hard feelings about where Bueckers chose to play. Though we imagine the mutual respect between the two won't curb any competitiveness when the two marquee programs collide.