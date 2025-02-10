DeWanna Bonner Praises Caitlin Clark's 'Insane' Impact on Indiana Fever, WNBA
One of the biggest moves of this WNBA offseason was when the Indiana Fever signed former Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner in free agency.
While the Fever made a plethora of moves to improve their roster, adding Bonner was arguably the most meaningful, given that she's a two-time WNBA champion, six-time WNBA All-Star, and is one of the most respected players in all of women's basketball.
Bonner is also an extremely competitive player with a winning edge, which was shown during her physical exchange with Caitlin Clark when Indiana and Connecticut faced each other during the WNBA playoffs.
Bonner's introductory press conference with the Fever occurred on February 10. Before the actual press conference, Bonner walked around Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena and got a feeling for her digs.
And during the press conference, Bonner spoke at length about pairing with Clark on the court.
"I couldn't be more excited to step on the court with Caitlin," Bonner said, per the Fever's X account. "We actually had a great workout this morning, and I think we just feed well off of each other.
"I'm just here to hopefully give my little leadership advice; I don't think I need to push her to be any type of player that she isn't already. And I'm just happy to be here, and I hope that I can give her some knowledge to take her game to a different level so she can pass that along to other players," she added.
"Coming into this league is not easy by any means. Especially [Clark's] path. But to see what she has already done for this league and this organization is kind of insane, and you don't see that a lot for rookies," Bonner continued.
"Hopefully, like I said, I can make her life a little easier... but hopefully she can make my life a little easier," Bonner concluded.
That's some high praise that Bonner had for No. 22.