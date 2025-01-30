ESPN Analyst States Caitlin Clark 'Is the Needle' After NBA All-Star Decision
On January 29, it was announced that Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark would not be participating in a three-point shooting competition during the NBA All-Star Weekend, which takes place from February 14-16.
It was reported that Clark's reasoning for this is that she'd prefer to make her three-point shooting competition debut during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, which is taking place at the Fever's home court in Indianapolis.
Clark has received much positive feedback from many within the media (including Stephen A. Smith) for this decision to prioritize her own league over the NBA.
And ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike offered her own praise during a January 30 episode of First Take.
"A lot of people say that Caitlin Clark moves the needle. That is wrong. She is the needle," Ogwumike said, per an X post from First Take.
"She dictates. We all know what she has done on the floor. It's history, right? But off the floor, my goodness. She and the Indiana Fever accounted for 45% of all the broadcast value of the WNBA last season. She accounted also for helping drive the numbers of merchandising up.
"Most importantly, I think people look at this and think she said no. That's not the case," Ogwumike added of Clark's decision. "She said she wants her first competition to be in Indy, at WNBA All-Star, which to me is huge. People don't see the numbers below, the economic impact... So I understand her point of view. She wants to probably let other athletes shine... There are previous winners that should probably get an opportunity to compete.
"So I think Caitlin, she moves because she knows people follow her no matter where she goes, and she's very strategic about dictating where her value is," she concluded.
Ogwumike is spot on with this assessment, which goes a fantastic job of conveying the impact of yet another genius decision from Clark.