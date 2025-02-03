ESPN Delivers Clear Verdict of Indiana Fever's Offseason
Once teams were allowed to negotiate free agency contracts with WNBA players on January 21, much chatter surrounding the Indiana Fever was that they seemed relatively quiet compared to the league's other juggernauts.
However, it's now clear that the Fever were merely making their moves in silence, as they've been extremely active in acquiring several major difference-makers for their team in recent days.
This includes re-signing Kelsey Mitchell while also acquiring DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sophie Cunningham.
These acquisitions seem to have solidified the Fever as a 2025 WNBA Championship contender. And ESPN's Kevin Pelton expanded on their offseason success by deeming the Fever a "Winner" of WNBA free agency in a February 3 article.
"Having gone 9-5 after the Olympic break behind the duo of No. 1 picks and Rookie of the Year winners Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, the Fever already looked like a rising force," Pelton wrote. "Especially considering its massive cap space, Indiana loomed as a team to watch in free agency. At first, aside from bringing back Kelsey Mitchell on the core qualifying offer, Indiana seemed to be striking out on its targets -- but that changed in a big way over the weekend.
"With a commitment in hand from Natasha Howard to return to her first WNBA team, the Fever kept adding this weekend, inking six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner on Sunday," he added. "Suddenly, a team with minimal playoff experience has two multiple-time champions who happen to fit neatly in the two weakest spots in their starting five.
"With the Connecticut Sun breaking up and the Storm losing Loyd, Indiana now looks like one of the top four teams in the WNBA."
Fever fans have got to love how those words sound. Unfortunately for them, they still need to wait until May before seeing their new-look roster competing in the regular season.