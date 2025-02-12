Women's Fastbreak On SI

Ex-Fever Guard Erica Wheeler Signs With Storm in WNBA Free Agency

Former Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler has found a new WNBA team.

Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler (17) drives to the basket during the first half against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
When the Indiana Fever announced that they had signed former Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson in free agency earlier this month, it became all but guaranteed that veteran guard Erica Wheeler would not be returning to Indiana.

Wheeler became a free agent after spending the past two seasons with the Fever and also played for them from 2016 to 2019. She averaged 3.6 points per game in 2024, as her role was significantly diminished with the arrival of star rookie guard Caitlin Clark.

Wheeler's cryptic social media posts back in January conveyed that several teams seemed to be interested in signing her. And on February 12, it was revealed that the Seattle Storm had signed Wheeler in free agency.

In a February 12 press release, Storm head coach Noelle Quinn is quoted saying, "Erica’s capacity to create plays and facilitate points is a huge add for our team. She brings a strong dedication to the game and is an incredible teammate. We’re looking forward to Erica joining us in Seattle.”

It didn't take Wheeler long to make a post on X about her new team, as she replied to an announcement about her signing by writing, "⛈️💚💛 @seattlestorm".

The Storm have undergone massive changes this offseason, as 2023 WNBA scoring champion Jewell Loyd requested a trade back in December 2024 and was ultimately dealt to the Las Vegas Aces in a three-team deal that sent the No. 2 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft to Seattle.

Most believe the Storm will likely draft Notre Dame star Olivia Miles with that No. 2 pick. Both Miles and Wheeler play point guard.

