Fans Adore Kate Martin's Heartwarming Selfie With Girlfriend
Former Iowa Hawkeyes standout and current Las Vegas Aces player Kate Martin has cultivated a massive fanbase and blossomed into one of women's basketball's biggest stars.
This started partly due to her close relationship with Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, as the two were teammates at Iowa and went on to lead the Hawkeyes to two consecutive NCAA National Championship games.
But Martin isn't solely seen as Clark's sidekick. Her own success off the bench for the Aces combined with her kind demeanor has made her adored by the women's basketball community.
This was made apparent when Martin sparked relationship rumors with fellow Iowa graduate Claire Gransee back in June when a photo of the two posing together in a mirror was posted on Martin's Instagram story. The photos (and ensuing relationship rumors) caused a lot of excitement among Martin's fanbase.
Since then, the two have posted multiple photos and videos together on their respective social media pages, and Gransee was even seen rocking an A'ja Wilson jersey earlier this year.
The heartwarming Martin and Gransee content continued on Friday, as Martin posted two photos of them together on her Instagram story.
One photo was the two posing together for a mirror selfie (which featured a hand-drawn white heart in the corner) and the other appeared to be Martin carrying Gransee slung over her shoulder.
Martin's fanbase is fawning over these new photos. X user @ccthegoat22 reposted them with the caption, "kate😭martin😭im😭so😭happy😭for😭you😭GOALSSSS😭".
Another X user posted the outside photo (which is captioned "uber driver 😏") writing, "con😭gra😭tu😭la😭tions😭".
"i want what they haveeeee," another fan commented.
These fans are surely clamoring for all the Martin and Gransee content they can get.