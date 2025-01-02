Fans Adore Travis Kelce's Reaction to Being Caitlin Clark's Favorite Chiefs Player
The women's basketball community is buzzing on Thursday, as Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's highly-anticipated appearance on the "New Heights" podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce was finally released.
While Travis Kelce might be better known within pop culture for being Taylor Swift's boyfriend, he's also one of the best NFL tight ends of all time and will surely be in the NFL Hall of Fame someday. Among his many accolades are being a three-time Super Bowl champion, four-time First Team All-Pro, and 10-time Pro Bowler; all of these coming with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Most Clark fans surely know that she has adored the Chiefs for her whole life. And when she was asked who her favorite Chiefs player was during the podcast, Clark didn't disappoint her hosts.
"I mean, obviously Travis is up there," Clark said when Jason Kelce (another NFL legend) asked her who her favorite current Chiefs player is. This made both Kelce brothers raise their arms and scream in celebration.
"I made it!" Travis Kelce then said.
"I'm obviously a big Patrick [Mahomes] fan, too," Clark added. "The both of you, you're pretty great."
This prompted Travis to impersonate Mahomes' infamous voice (which often gets Kermit the Frog comparisons) and say, "Uh, I'm here."
Fans are cracking up about Travis' reaction and ensuing Mahomes impersonation on social media.
"HAHAHA TRAV," X user @JackTomo7139 said along with a clip of Clark's answer and Kelce's reaction, which has nearly 120,000 views.
"why is this so funny 😂😂," another fan commented.
A third fan reposted the same clip and said, "The Patrick impression 😭💀".
Hopefully Mahomes doesn't take this clip too seriously.