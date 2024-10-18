Fever Fans Loving Aliyah Boston's Offseason Improvement Focus
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston made some visible improvements between her WNBA Rookie of the Year-winning 2023 season and her 2024 sophomore campaign.
While Boston's points per game suffered a bit of a decrease (14 points per game in 2024 compared to 14.5 in 2023), that was largely owed to Boston starting slow out of the gate, plus her playing alongside Caitlin Clark, who commanded more shots of her own.
Another interesting shift was how Boston took way more three-pointers in 2024 than during her rookie season.
While the South Carolina product made 40% of her threes as a rookie (4 out of 10), she nearly tripled that volume in 2024 by taking 26 total threes (7 of which were made) during the regular season. Boston also showed confidence by putting up three-pointers in clutch moments.
However, Boston doesn't appear content with merely increasing her three-point shooting output. An X video that was posted by WNBA Central on Friday showed Boston honing her three-point stroke — and looked to be hitting mostly nothing but net.
"Aliyah Boston has been working hard on her 3pt shot since the season ended
"The added skillset could do wonders for Indiana Fever’s playoff run in 2025 #WNBA #FeverRising," the post wrote.
Fever fans are loving this sharpshooting display from one of their franchise's core pieces.
"Love to see it. Especially because Fever need to get into more catch-and-shoot motions. They were rarely seen this season," one X user wrote.
Another added, "If AB is locked in for the 2025 😮💨 it’s going to be a great season. This will definitely help spread the floor, leading to easy buckets for KM and CC."
"We LOVE to see this. ✨😍," noted a third.
We imagine that opposing WNBA teams won't like seeing this improvement as much as Fever fans do.