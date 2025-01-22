Fever Fans Raise Eyebrows Over Aliyah Boston, Satou Sabally Unrivaled Link Ups
One WNBA player who seems likely to be heading to a new team this offseason is Dallas Wings standout Satou Sabally.
Ever since Sabally informed the Wings that she has no intention of playing another game for their franchise earlier this month, rumors have been swirling about which team she's likely to end up playing for during the 2025 season.
One team that has been mentioned as a fit even long before Sabally's announcement is the Indiana Fever. The Fever could use an offensive presence at the wing, and Sabally's scoring ability could mesh well with that of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.
However, The Athletic's WNBA reporter Sabreena Merchant wrote in a January 21 article, "It’s risky to trade for Sabally for one season, and talk around the league is that Indiana is not one of Sabally’s preferred markets."
This is not what Fever fans wanted to hear. However, this hasn't stopped Sabally from spending time with Aliyah Boston over the past few days during Unrivaled in Miami.
Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler (who has been extremely supportive of Unrivaled) posted several photos of Sabally and Boston together on his Instagram story.
While this link up might have something to do with Adidas (Boston and Butler are both sponsored by Adidas. Sabally is not currently but has been seen wearing Adidas shoes during Unrivaled games), Fever fans are reposting these photos and using them as agency speculation.
"This seems to be of interest…," X user @FeverBandwagon wrote, reposting a photo of Sabally and Boston seated together at a January 21 Heat game.
Another fan wrote, "SATOU X AB!!! 👀," with a photo of them seemingly playing dominoes together.
A Fever fan wrote, "That’s a lot of satou and ab!! Planning for next season I’m thinking !!," in response.
Perhaps Boston can convince Sabally that Indiana should be at the top of her potential WNBA destinations during their time in Miami.