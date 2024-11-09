Fever Fans Recruit Flau'jae Johnson to Indiana After Stephanie White Praise
LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson is one of the best players in women's college basketball this season.
This comes as no surprise, given her vital role for LSU during her first two NCAA seasons and how fantastic she has looked so far this year.
Johnson is eligible to declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft, but many believe she's more likely to return for her senior season at LSU in 2025-26 and enter the 2026 WNBA Draft instead.
Regardless of when Johnson enters the pro game, recent comments she has made about one franchise have excited its fanbase.
During a November 7 episode of her "Best of Both Worlds" podcast, Johnson praised the Indiana Fever for their hiring of new head coach Stephanie White.
"The Indiana Fever having Stephanie White as a head coach, I really like that," Johnson said. "I love that. I feel like she's a player's coach. I even remember when she was recruiting me at Vanderbilt, I was like 'I like this lady. I want to go play for her.'
"She ended up leaving Vanderbilt. But if she would have stayed, I probably would have had Vanderbilt in real consideration," Johnson continued. "She seemed like a good coach. And I think I like this for the Indiana Fever."
Hearing Johnson speaking so highly of White has Fever fans fantasizing about her eventually playing for Indiana.
"@Flaujae 😁 you’re an Indiana Fever🫶🏼," X user @shaiin22 wrote.
Another fan wrote, "Oh…
"How do we get Flau to Indy?!?!"
Johnson is currently projected by many to be a mid-first round pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
So if the Fever have a similar season in 2025 than they did in 2024, they could be in prime position to draft Johnson.
Then again, Johnson could become a top-three pick by the time her NCAA career is over. Plus, Fever fans are hoping for more success than last year.