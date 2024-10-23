Former Iowa Teammate Discusses Caitlin Clark's 'Weird' Side Fans Don't See
One would imagine that Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark's superstardom on the court has provided given fans an inside glimpse into her personality.
Due to her fame, Clark always seems to be in front of a microphone, and everything she says and does gets shared, magnified, and dissected on a global scale. While Clark manages her platform with a ton of class and grace, this would probably be an uncomfortable experience for anyone and has likely led Clark to remain relatively guarded when these speaking opportunities present themselves.
However, Clark's increased comfortability with her Fever teammates this season presented opportunities for fans to occasionally see her goofier side — the side that Clark's friends and former teammates know to be the real her.
Clark's former Iowa teammate Jada Gyamfi alluded to this in a recent episode of her "Fresh Hawk" podcast, in a clip that surfaced on X Tuesday.
"I think it is so weird that [Caitlin] is as famous as she is," Gyamfi said, per X user @ouatdemii. "Because in my head, when I think about her, I don't necessarily think about how good she is at basketball. I think about how freaking weird she is.
"Like, we were on the phone last night, me, Caitlin, and Gabbie [Marshall], just us three, and everything [Caitlin] said, I was like, 'Dude, you are actually so weird,'" Gyamfi continued.
"If you guys could see how she actually acts when she's comfortable and in her element, you'd be like, 'Nuh-uh, this is not the girl that be dropping 50-bombs.' But it really is. She is so strange. Strange girl. She makes me look really normal."
Fans would surely love to see this "strange" side of Clark show itself more often. And perhaps it will as her career progresses.