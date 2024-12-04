Gabby Williams Got Opponent Off Her Back in Shoving Match During Overseas Game

🔥 Things got heated between Gabby Williams & Sinem Ataş in the 1Q of 29th Turkish Presidential Cup game between Fenerbahçe & ÇBK Mersin!



🥲 Gabby with 3️⃣ PF

😶 Sinem with 2️⃣ PF pic.twitter.com/i5KYxWt5BP