Gabby Williams Got Opponent Off Her Back in Shoving Match During Overseas Game
Gabby Williams became one of the breakout stars in women's basketball this past summer.
While Williams was known among some fans due to her success at UConn and her first few seasons in the WNBA with the Seattle Storm, she burst onto the women's basketball community's radar during the Paris 2024 Olympics, when she led Team France to the Gold Medal match against Team USA. Amid that narrow defeat for Team France, Williams made a buzzer-beater shot that would have sent the game to overtime if she had been behind the three-point line instead of standing on it.
Williams (who had been playing in Europe) returned to the Storm shortly after the Olympics ended. And when the Storm's season concluded, she returned to Europe to play with the Istanbul, Turkey-based professional basketball team, Fenerbahçe S.K.
Williams has been playing well overseas, averaging 11.7 points per game in six contests. While she is typically known for her cool and calm demeanor on the court, Williams got into a heated shoving match during Fenerbahçe S.K's game against ÇBK Mersin on December 4.
X user @CoachRookie posted a video of this fiery exchange between Williams and Sinem Ataş with the caption, "🔥 Things got heated between Gabby Williams & Sinem Ataş in the 1Q of 29th Turkish Presidential Cup game between Fenerbahçe & ÇBK Mersin!
"🥲 Gabby with 3️⃣ PF
"😶 Sinem with 2️⃣ PF".
A Gabby Williams fan page also posted a closeup of the series of shoves with the caption, "well well well".
Williams got the last laugh, as Fenerbahçe won the game by a score of 65-64.