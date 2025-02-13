Geno Auriemma's Honest Answer to UConn-South Carolina Rivalry Question Speaks Volumes
The No. 7 ranked UConn Huskies women's basketball team dominated St. John's University on Wednesday by a score of 78-40. Huskies standout Azzi Fudd produced a career-high 34 points in the win, which included her draining eight three-pointers.
This game can be considered a tune-up of sorts for Geno Auriemma's Huskies squad, as their next game is against Dawn Staley's defending National Champion South Carolina Gamecocks on February 16, in South Carolina.
This is going to be a thrilling contest between arguably the two top women's college basketball programs this century.
When Auriemma was speaking with the media after the game, a reporter asked him, "You mentioned this weekend going to South Carolina... Dawn Staley, a couple of years ago, said she doesn't consider the game a rivalry necessarily because they hadn't won a whole lot... Do you consider that a rivalry, and is it important to you to think about it that way?"
"I mean you play these games for a reason, right? You play because they're high-profile games," Auriemma said, per SNY. "You know you're going to get tested. It should be cyclical. The first five, six years that we played them... it didn't seem like a rivalry. It was totally one-sided.
"And you knew that wasn't going to be like that forever. So things do go in cycles, and it should. And that's what makes the game compelling.
"When two really high-profile teams get to compete against each other, does that make it a rivalry? I guess," Auriemma added.
"I don't think if South Carolina beats us they're going to get t-shirts with the score printed on it. I think they have bigger fish to fry than beating UConn. But I enjoy the game, I enjoy the competition. And it's hard as h*** to win down there," he concluded.
Rivalry or not, the eyes of the women's basketball world will undoubtedly be on that February 16 contest between these two powerhouses.