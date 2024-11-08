Geno Auriemma Sends Clear Message About Expectations for UConn Freshman Sarah Strong
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team made a major splash back in April when Sarah Strong (the top-ranked recruit in the class of 2024 according to ESPN) committed to UConn and its head coach Geno Auriemma.
Receiving Strong's commitment was a massive accomplishment for the Huskies. Not only did the team's lack of depth around superstar Paige Bueckers last season (especially after the team received an absurd amount of serious injuries early on in the year) hamper them when playing against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, but now they have another potential superstar to build around once Bueckers leaves for the WNBA after this season.
However, after UConn's dominant 86-32 win against Boston University on Thursday, the first word of Strong's "potential superstar" label might already need to be taken out.
The freshman Strong finished the game with 17 points on an extremely efficient 8-12 shooting from the field, while also adding 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and a whopping 6 steals in 25 minutes played.
Not bad for Strong's first regular season collegiate game. However, her head coach Geno Auriemma made it clear postgame that they'll need constant performances like these from the 18-year-old if UConn is to realize their potential this year.
"Sarah is able to contribute in so many different ways," Auriemma said, per CT Insider's Mike Anthony. "Having her on the court is like having two or three players because she fills so many rolls.
"So if you say, 'What role on the team does she have to play to get us where we want to go?' She has to play like an All-American. She has to come in here and act like it and play like it," he continued.
Those are massive expectations for Strong to fulfill in her freshman season. But yesterday's game indicates that she's up for it.