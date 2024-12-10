Geno Auriemma Updates UConn Star Azzi Fudd's Injury Status
With each game played, the UConn Huskies women's basketball team has proven why they're among the favorites to win the 2025 NCAA National Championship.
This is largely because projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft Paige Bueckers and superstar freshman Sarah Strong have proven to be among the best teammate duos in all of college basketball.
However, no team can win a National Championship by relying on just two players. This is why it was so important for the Huskies to get sharpshooting guard Azzi Fudd back in November after she had missed nearly the entire 2023 season due to a torn ACL in her knee.
While Fudd has played well since her return, UConn suffered a major scare during Saturday's game against Louisville when Fudd had to go to the locker room and didn't return after falling awkwardly on her knee.
After the game, Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma said of the injury, "It didn't look like worst case scenario, let's put it that way. That we were all crossing our fingers and hoping.
"We'll know more when we get back. I hope I'm right — but it's not that worst case scenario that we've seen so many times before," he added.
Fans have been stressing out over the past few days about not having an injury update on Fudd yet. But they finally received one on Tuesday, which details the prognosis and conveys when Fudd will likely return.
"Azzi Fudd suffered a minor sprain to her knee and is likely out this week, Geno Auriemma said. After that, she’ll be day-to-day," wrote an X post from UConn WBB Weekly's Daniel Connolly.
"That means UConn will probably be without her at Notre Dame."
While Fudd not being available for the highly anticipated Notre Dame game is not ideal, fans will feel great about her avoiding that "worst case scenario" Auriemma alluded to.