Hannah Hidalgo Dismisses Azzi Fudd Comments From UConn Fans on Livestream
Notre Dame sophomore Hannah Hidalgo has burst onto the scene this season as one of the premier players in women's college basketball.
While Hidalgo had an extremely successful freshman season in 2023-24, her Fighting Irish team's head-to-head victories over the USC Trojans and UConn Huskies (both of which were broadcast on national TV) thrust her into the national spotlight in a way she hadn't experienced in her first college season.
In addition to her impressive skillset and scoring ability, one reason why Hidalgo has become beloved by many basketball enthusiasts is her passionate, unapologetic playing style on the court. Not only does this make her thrilling to watch, but her entire team has adopted this attitude, making them unintimidated by any opponent.
And this same attitude showed itself on December 25 when Hidalgo was doing a live stream on Instagram. At one point in the stream, she was reading comments and said one out loud.
"What do I think of Azzi Fudd?" Hidalgo said. Of course, Fudd is one of UConn's best players and also adored among the women's college basketball fanbase.
"I don’t think about her, what are you talking about?" Hidalgo responded with a laugh. "They said 'What do you think?' I don't think."
Someone off screen then said, "That's because you don't know her. That's all."
"I don’t just sit and think about players, that’s what it is," Hidalgo added.
A bit later on, Hidalgo read another comment aloud that wrote, "It was no Azzi in that [UConn vs Notre Dame] game".
"Oh, congratulations!" Hidalgo said sarcastically with a thumbs-up. She then wiped the fake smile off her face before saying, "Nobody asked."
Clearly Fudd was the last thing on Hidalgo's mind during Christmas Day.