Harvard Standout Addresses UConn, USC, LSU Transfer Comment With Clear Message
The Harvard women's basketball has a budding superstar with Harmoni Turner.
Turner is in her senior season at Harvard and has shown steady progression throughout her collegiate career. She appears to have put it all together for the Crimson this season, as she's currently tied for 11th in the NCAA with 22 points per game. This includes a 41-point performance against Boston College on November 14.
While Harvard is currently 8-1 on the season, it's hard to imagine they could compete against college basketball's biggest powerhouses in the postseason.
This has led to some fans wondering whether Turner would ever consider transferring to one of these top-tier teams.
However, Turner sent multiple clear messages about this chatter over social media in recent days.
An Instagram user commented on a post about Turner writing, "If UConn usc lsu came calling she would be out don't over think it".
This prompted a response from Turner, who wrote, "if only yall knew the numbers they were throwing at me after my freshman year... there's no amount of money that i'd agree to to leave harvard. this education means more to me than any $$ right now. plus from what im learning from the legends here at this school, will allow the numbers that were thrown at me from other P5 schools to damn near triple. i'm just staying the course and trusting the man above 🔥❤️".
Turner then posted a screenshot of this comment on X Monday with the caption, "hey, so like i’m not transferring… ever… not even thinking about it or wanting to! i love my school but more importantly, my team ❤️ #gocrim".
It sounds like Harvard doesn't need to worry about losing its best player to the transfer portal.
Although it appears she will be leaving for the WNBA Draft.
"yeth," Turner replied when an X user asked "her are you declaring for the draft next year? ❤️🤞".