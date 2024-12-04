Investigation of Seattle Storm Coaching Staff Concludes With No Violations Found
On November 15, Chicago Sun-Times reporter Annie Costabile wrote an article that alleged the Seattle Storm coaching staff was under investigation for alleged player mistreatment.
"A law firm hired by the team is looking into accusations of alleged harassment and bullying tied to on-court performance against the coaching staff during the 2024 season," Costabile wrote.
"The allegations stem from incidents that happened at practice and during games. An email from the law firm, obtained by the Sun-Times, showed the investigation has been active for at least two weeks."
This investigation felt like the first domino to fall for the Storm, who have experienced what appears to be dissension between Seattle players this offseason.
However, a December 4 ESPN article from Kevin Pelton conveys that the investigation has reached its conclusion.
"The Seattle Storm announced Wednesday that an external investigation into reported accusations of harassment and bullying by the team's coaching staff has concluded without finding any violations," the article wrote.
"The Storm recently received internal allegations of potential workplace policy violations," read a statement provided to ESPN. "The organization retained an outside investigator to conduct an impartial investigation into the allegations. The investigation has been completed and there were no findings of policy violations or any discrimination, harassment, or bullying.
"To protect the integrity of the process, and to preserve confidentiality, we chose not to comment while the investigation was ongoing. The Storm will continue to provide a work environment in which all individuals are treated with respect."
Perhaps this conclusion will help bring the Storm roster back together this offseason.