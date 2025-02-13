Kelsey Plum Singles Out Sparks For Best WNBA Treatment After Aces Exit
Former Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks as part of a three-team trade that sent former Storm standout Jewell Loyd to the Aces and the No. 2 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft to the Storm.
Seeing Plum head to a new team didn't necessarily come as a surprise, given that all reports and indications were earlier on this offseason that she was looking for a fresh start at a new franchise.
In a goodbye post on Instagram, Plum wrote of her former franchise, "It’s been an incredible journey to be a part of the Aces organization, and Vegas will always hold a special place in my heart... The support and loyalty the city has for the Aces is incredible, and I’m so grateful that I got the chance to experience that love."
With that said, Plum's focus has now turned toward her new team. And she had her official introduction with the Sparks on February 12.
While Plum said a lot of positive things about her Los Angeles welcome during this press conference, one sentence stood out among the rest.
"[The Sparks] have not just met but exceeded my expectations. I've been treated better than I ever been as a WNBA player," Plum said.
USA Today's Meghan L. Hall reposted this second sentence to X, and her post has since gone extremely viral.
Some seem to think that Plum may be taking a subliminal shot at her former franchise, while others just think she's trying to pay homage to what the Sparks have provided her to this point.
The rest of Plum's quote after that sentence wrote, "It's been first class. This league is going to continue to grow...I know that this franchise is extremely valuing how to support players in anyway that they can..I'm excited to be a part of the new wave and we'll be able to show players LA is the place you want to play," per Moreau Sports Media.
It will be interesting to see whether this comment facilitates some sort of response from Plum's former teammates or members of the Aces organization.