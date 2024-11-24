Lauren Betts Demands UCLA Respect After Ending South Carolina's 43-Game Win Streak
The No. 5 ranked UCLA Bruins women's basketball team shocked the basketball world on Sunday when they defeated the defending NCAA champion and No. 1 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks by a score of 77-62.
This was an extremely impressive win by the Bruins, who were winning 43-22 after the first half. They were led by junior center Lauren Betts, who finished the win with 11 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 blocked shots.
Betts was interviewed by the FOX broadcast after the game, and delivered a clear message to anyone out there who's doubting her squad.
"I'm so frickin proud of this team," Betts said. "We worked our butts off all week. The coaches put together a really good scout. I'm just so happy, I'm so proud of all the work we put in. We really earned this game. We played so selfless tonight.
"Listen: If you've been sleeping on UCLA, you need to stop right now," Betts continued. "Because that was just... we're incredible. I'm so happy!"
Later on, Betts added, "I'm just surrounded by amazing teammates and we play to selfless. And whenever their number is called, they're just ready to go. And I think that just goes to show... I'm just to proud of this team. I mean, I really can't put it to words. I'm just so happy."
It was cool to see this much emotion from Betts, who is already one of the best post players in the country and only appears to be getting better.
We would imagine that UCLA will be getting their well-earned respect from here on out.