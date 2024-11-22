Women's Fastbreak On SI

LSU Star Flau'jae Johnson Addresses WNBA Draft Speculation

LSU Tigers superstar Flau'jae Johnson directly addressed people speculating about whether she'll enter the 2025 WNBA Draft.

LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) takes questions from the media at MVP Arena, Sunday, March 31, 2024 in Albany, N.Y.
While LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson was already an extremely high-level basketball player last season, she has upped her game to a new echelon in 2024-25.

Johnson is currently averaging 24 points per game through six games in the NCAA season. She has displayed an immensely deep offensive bag and is also dishing out assists at a higher clip than she ever has before in college.

Due to this impressive success, it's no surprise that fans are wondering whether Flau'jae — who is WNBA Draft eligible after this season — is going to leave LSU after her 2024-25 campaign ends or return to LSU for her senior season.

And the 21-year-old addressed these questions during the most recent episode of her "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" podcast.

"Actually I have a secret, and I guess the best time to put it out would be now, on my podcast," Johnson said. "After heavy consideration, and just talking with my team, my family, and everybody just involved in my athletic career, I want to let y'all know that I will be... I'm just playing."

Johnson then busted out laughing before saying, "Everybody keep asking me, just give it time, bro. Give it time... I'm just having fun right now, playing some of my best basketball. But I keep seeing in Twitter, everybody keeps asking... it's up in the air right now.

"If you don't know, I am eligible for the [WNBA] Draft, this year. So I'm kind of just letting God guide me," she added. "Whenever I feel that push or [feel that] it's time, then it's time... But nah, I really don't know. I'm just hooping right now."

She later noted that it's "great to be in the conversation" about the WNBA Draft and admitted that it will be a big adjustment when she does enter the league.

But it seems she still doesn't know when exactly that will be.

