LSU Star Flau'jae Johnson Needs 1 Word to Describe Kim Mulkey's Coaching Style
The LSU Tigers women's basketball team has produced an extremely impressive 23-1 record to this point in the 2024-25 NCAA season, with their only loss coming against the No. 2 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks last month.
A huge factor in this success has been junior guard Flau'jae Johnson, who is averaging 20 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.7% from three-point range this year.
Despite being a freshman, Johnson was a crucial component in LSU winning the 2023 National Championship, a team that featured Angel Reese.
LSU's staying power this season despite losing Reese is a testament to Kim Mulkey, their legendary head coach who is a three-time AP College Basketball Coach of the Year. And during a February 5 interview with New York Post Sports, Flau'jae conveyed what it's like playing under Mulkey.
"Intense," Johnson said. "It's intense. But Coach Mulkey, she really just loves to win. And she really cares about her players. And I don't know, she kind of gives us that confidence in order to be ourselves.
"Like, she always tells us, 'If you want to tell after an and-one, yell after an ane-one. If you want to turn up, don't ever let nobody take that from you.' So we kind of get that from our coach," Johnson continued.
Mulkey went viral for slapping a clipboard out of her assistant coach (and WNBA legend) Seimone Augustus' hands during her team's January 30 win over Oklahoma.
This seems to be that same intensity and fire Flau'jae is alluding to, which has clearly resulted in success for Mulkey's squads.