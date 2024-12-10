Nika Muhl Ribs 'Old' Jewell Loyd Over Instagram Live Struggles
The ongoing WNBA offseason has been a tumultuous one for the Seattle Storm; especially as it pertains to superstar Jewell Loyd.
The turmoil started once Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times wrote an article on November 15 that reported there was an investigation underway among Seattle's coaching staff regarding alleged player mistreatment.
In the wake of that investigation concluding with no violations being found, Costabile published another article that broke the news that Loyd — whose team seemed to be in a heated back and forth between fellow Storm player Skylar Diggins-Smith about the ongoing turmoil — had requested a trade out of Seattle.
Costabile also conveyed that it was Loyd's complaint that kickstarted the initial investigation.
However, despite all of this drama, it appears that the 31-year-old superstar Loyd has maintained her strong bond with beloved 2024 rookie and former UConn Huskies standout Nika Muhl.
Loyd hosted an Instagram Live on Monday night. In the beginning, she seemed to be struggling with what she deemed "technical difficulties", but appeared to be little more than her confusion about how the Live session worked.
This prompted a hilarious comment from Muhl — who is on the mend from suffering a torn ACL while playing overseas — that wrote, "Cause you are old".
Loyd quickly replied by saying, "Nika, shut up. I am not old. Don't do that. Don't even do that," with a cheeky smile.
X user @nowwatchingwbb captured and reposted this hilarious exchange on X with the caption, "nika calling jewell old cuz she was confused on how to work ig live is killing me 😭😭 mourning my fave rook and vet duo 🕊️".
Loyd posted the rest of her Live session after it ended to her Instagram profile, and it can be found below.
It's cool to see that Muhl and Loyd's relationship clearly isn't affected by what's going on between Loyd and the Storm.