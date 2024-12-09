Sky Coach Tyler Marsh Amazed How Angel Reese's Rookie Achievements Are Undervalued
The Chicago Sky have multiple reasons to be excited about the 2025 WNBA season.
One of these is the unexpected success of Angel Reese, who proved to be the steal of the 2024 WNBA Draft through her record-breaking rebounding ability and grit in the paint. Another reason is that the Sky hired the highly-regarded Tyler Marsh to be their franchise's next head coach.
Marsh earned his reputation as an assistant coach with the Las Vegas Aces. And during an interview on the "No Cap Space WBB" podcast that was released on December 9, Marsh discussed what stood out to him about Reese last season.
"I think she handled her rookie year great," Marsh said. "I mean, you set a record in rebounding and, to me, it's still amazing that people kind of undervalue and undersell just what that was for a rookie.
"I think it's kind of unfair, not just to Angel but a lot of the rookies in the W, they're expected to do so much in so little time. They're not given the grace to grow," Marsh continued. "We can't take for granted just what Angel was able to do in her rookie year. And... she's a winner. She's doubted almost every year of her life and her career, and she continued to overcome, and that's something you can build on."
He later added of Reese's game, "There's a lot there to build upon. She hasn't even scratched the surface yet of what I believe her potential could be."
Marsh seems excited about having Reese as the core piece of his roster to build around next season.