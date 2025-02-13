Sophie Cunningham Admits to Caitlin Clark Mercury Recruiting Attempt Pre-Fever Trade
On January 31, news broke that a massive three-team trade in the WNBA took place that involved the Indiana Fever, the Dallas Wings, and the Phoenix Mercury.
Among the various moves made in the trade, the Fever received former Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham along with former Wings player Jaelyn Brown, while former Fever forward NaLyssa Smith went to the Dallas Wings.
Fans couldn't be more excited to see Cunningham joining the Fever, as she seems to be a great fit with the team on the court and has been outspoken about her admiration of Caitlin Clark in the past.
In fact, when this trade was announced, Cunningham took to her Instagram to repost a story that showed her and Clark embracing at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game with the caption, "@sophie_cham x @caitlinclark22".
Cunningham sat down with Jillian Carroll Letrinko for a February 12 interview. At one point in their discussion, the former Phoenix standout admitted to trying to recruit Clark to the Mercury during that 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend.
"I totally was," Cunningham said when Letrinko suggested she was asking Clark to come to Phoenix. Then when Letrinko said perhaps the joke was on fans because perhaps Clark asked Cunningham to come to Phoenix in return, Cunningham said, "No. Maybe I just put it in the atmosphere and it happened."
She later added of that interaction with Clark, "Yeah, I was like 'Hey... c'mon. How do you get out here?'"
Cunningham also said, "I told the people upstairs that I will be her Sabrina Carpenter any day to her Taylor Swift. Like, I am so excited for this. Honestly, she's just a great human too... and she passes the ball, which I enjoy."
While Clark didn't end up doing what Cunningham initially wanted by coming to Phoenix, the latter still seems pretty thrilled with the outcome.