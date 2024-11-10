South Carolina's Chloe Kitts Misses NC State Game Over Academic Issue
South Carolina's national championship defense has hit some early season speed bumps for non basketball reasons.
Standout forward Ashlyn Watkins only recently returned to the team after charges against her were dismissed following an offseason arrest.
And on Sunday the squad took the floor against North Carolina State without key player Chloe Kitts. Kitts had put up 19 points and 14 rebounds in the opening game of the season, so her presence is a significant one.
Coach Dawn Staley made sure to quickly squash any possible speculation about Kitts' absence. Staley transparently explained that Kitts wasn't in uniform due to an academic policy issue in a statement released by South Carolina women's basketball on social media.
"We're disappointed that Chloe has to sit out the game today due to an academic policy issue," Staley said. "Chloe has shown tremendous growth both academically and athletically over the offseason, demonstrating her commitment to excellence in every aspect. While she's unable to play today, we're incredibly proud of her progress."
Staley's words made it clear that whatever the academic policy issue is, it is expected to be a short-term one when it comes to Kitts' availability.
The Gamecocks did not miss her through three quarters against the Wolfpack. South Carolina took a 58-43 advantage into the fourth quarter and appeared well on the way to a 2-0 start.
Of course to have an encore undefeated season like the previous campaign, Staley will likely need the full roster at her disposal.
As is, the preseason number one ranking seems secure.