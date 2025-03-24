Sydney Colson Has Strong 1-Word Reaction to First Fever Jersey Sighting
One of the more underrated offseason additions that the Indiana Fever made was their signing of two-time WNBA champion and former Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson.
While Colson doesn't necessarily light up the stat sheet, she's an elite defensive presence and facilitator who will receive valuable minutes giving superstar point guard Caitlin Clark an occasional breather and potential opportunity to play off the ball.
Colson is also well-known for her charismatic and magnetic personality, which has earned her social media notoriety and is sure to help bring the Fever's locker room together (likely through her humor) as the 2025 season progresses.
The 35-year-old made her first appearance at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, and the Fever's social media account posted a video featuring several moments of her arrival. After looking at all the banners announcing her welcome, Colson saw and shared embraces with Clark, Lexie Hull, and several members of the Fever's staff.
Then Colson was led to the team locker room, where her No. 51 jersey was already hanging in a locker.
"Dope!" Colson said when approaching her new Fever jersey for the first time. She then added, "Yes! It's so weird to see this with the new colors. I love it. I love it, I love it."
It will be thrilling to see how Colson will fit in with Indiana both on and off the court in 2025. There's no doubt that she'll add a lot of personality to the squad, which is sure to add entertainment for the Fever faithful.