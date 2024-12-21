UConn Fans Forecast Azzi Fudd Suiting Up vs USC Based on Pregame Hairstyle
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team is playing an extremely compelling game against JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans on Saturday.
While this contest between two 2025 NCAA National Championship contenders is guaranteed to be star-studded, it will be even more so for UConn if superstar sharpshooter Azzi Fudd plays in the game.
Fudd is currently considered a game-time decision because of a knee sprain she suffered during a game against the Louisville Cardinals earlier this month.
When asked about Fudd's availability for the USC game on Friday, Huskies legendary head coach Geno Auriemma said, "I think the word is... questionable," per X user @Yourbestbreak.
"Probable, doubtful?... Doable. It can happen," he added.
"I'm saying there's a chance, yeah," Auriemma added when a reporter asked if he's saying there's a chance Fudd plays. "I know she wants to play."
Less than two hours before the game begins, there is still no confirmation from Auriemma or anyone else about whether Fudd is indeed going to play on Saturday.
However, the UConn Huskies women's basketball X account posted a photo of Fudd warming up. And since Fudd is wearing "gameday" braids in the photo, Huskies fans are convinced this means Fudd is going to make her return.
"Gameday braids for Azzi?" The UConn Weekly reporter Daniel Connolly wrote in a response to the photo.
"AZZI FUDD GAME DAY BRAIDS," added another fan.
A third wrote, "OMG AZZI GAME DAY BRAIDS ITS REALLY (POSSIBLY) HAPPENING😭🥳🥳".
Fans should find out soon whether these braids do indeed mean Fudd is suiting up against USC.