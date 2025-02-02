USC Coach Details Why Team Watched Caitlin Clark Jersey Retirement After Loss to Iowa
The No. 4 ranked USC Trojans women's basketball team's 15-game win streak came to a screeching halt on Sunday, as they were upset by the Iowa Hawkeyes by a score of 76-69.
In hindsight, perhaps this game should have been considered more evenly matched. Despite Iowa's struggles over the past month (they had lost five games in a row at one point in January), they were playing in front of their home crowd on what was an extremely emotional night.
This is because former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar and current Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was having her No. 22 jersey retired after the game ended. And with No. 22 in the building, the Hawkeyes managed to re-create the magic that she produced countless times across her college career in front of a sold-out arena.
Clark's jersey retirement ceremony took place after the game ended. And despite the defeat, USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb had her team remain on the sidelines so they could spectate Clark being bestowed this honor and her ensuing speech.
When speaking with the media after the game, Gottlieb explained why she had her team sit and watch the ceremony.
"I'm really impressed with the atmosphere here, the love for women's basketball, the appreciation for what Caitlin has done," Gottlieb said, per an X post from David Eickholt.
"We had decided prior to the outcome of the game that we were going to stay out there and be part of that, to honor her, and where women's basketball is," Gottlieb continued. "And we know that the things we're doing... are part of a synergy around women's basketball that has, in many ways, emanated from here.
"The respect [Caitlin] has shown us, and the humanity she has shown us, I'm definitely a fan," Gottlieb added.
Clark and JuJu Watkins have both shown each other a lot of respect in the past, and that's sure to continue after Sunday.