WNBA Fans Shut Down Kelsey Plum to Sky Idea
Despite the Chicago Sky finishing their 2024 regular season in disappointing fashion, their roster has a few clear strengths to build upon for the future.
The biggest one was the front court, as both 2024 rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso showed glimpses of superstardom, played well together, and appeared destined to become elite players in the WNBA for years to come.
Chicago will also be set at the point guard position given they re-sign Chennedy Carter, who had a breakout 2024 campaign and is a restricted free agent this offseason.
Frankly, their roster is pretty poor after those three players. And because Chicago has nearly $1 million to spend in cap space this offseason, they'll likely be actively pursuing the league's top free agents.
One free agent who'd be a great fit on paper is Kelsey Plum. The Las Vegas Aces star would fill Chicago's need for a shooting guard and provide much-needed three-point shooting for the Sky, who ranked dead last (by a lot) in three-pointers attempted and made in the WNBA this season.
X user @SkyLeadSM broached this subject on X Saturday by saying, "One potential name the Sky could go after this free agency is Kelsey Plum.
"How would you feel about Plum joining the Sky?"
While fans made it clear they'd love having Plum, they also questioned why she'd want to join a franchise that some believe seems dysfunctional.
"That would be awesome but why would she come to the Sky? It’s a damn mess in here. 😩," X user @AceFacesW responded.
Another fan said, "Plum is not an idiot.
"No all-star is coming within 10' of that Chicago quagmire".
"Why would she want to leave a good organization for the Sky?" added a third.
It will be fascinating to see whether Plum shares this fan sentiment this offseason.