WNBA Free Agent Satou Sabally Declares Time With Wings Is Done
In a January 7 article, Chicago Sun-Times reporter and WNBA insider Annie Costabile wrote, "There is an understanding around the league that [Satou] Sabally will be on the move after the Wings make her a core player this weekend, when GMs can begin sending out qualifying offers and core tags. What’s unclear is where she’ll end up."
Fanbases around the league have been salivating at the prospect of acquiring Sabally this offseason due to her versatile scoring ability and valuable length along the wing.
Sabally, who was the No. 2 pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft, is playing for Phantom BC of the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league this offseason. And during her January 9 media availability session, Sabally set the record straight about her future with the Wings.
An X post from Winsidr reporter Myles Ehrlich wrote, "Satou Sabally says she's going to be finding a new home in free agency this offseason:
"I've already communicated with Dallas how grateful I am, because they've made this a home for me for the past years. I'm working with [the Wings] together to find a next home for me because I’ve already played my last game in Dallas," Sabally said, per an X post from Moreau Sports Media Production Co.
When asked if she'd like to play with her sister Nyara (who plays for the New York Liberty), Sabally said, "Yeah, of course. In the future I would love that."
Hearing Sabally speak with such finality about her tenure in Dallas being over is fascinating. She'll be considered one of the top players looking to find a new team this offseason and could be the first domino to fall once players can sign with new teams on February 1.
In the aforementioned Chicago Sun-Times article, Costabile wrote, "The Fever are the most intriguing prospective landing spot for Sabally, considering the lineup they already have in place. If the Fever’s front office is able to re-sign guard Kelsey Mitchell and secure Sabally, the team would become a title contender overnight."
Therefore, Fever fans have got to love this update from Sabally.