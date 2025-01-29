WNBA Star Brittney Griner to Sign With Atlanta Dream in Free Agency
The WNBA's landscape has shifted drastically on January 28.
This started when it was announced that longtime Connecticut Sun superstar Alyssa Thomas would be heading to the Phoenix Mercury via trade.
The prospect of Thomas and longtime Sun center Brittney Griner, who might go down as the greatest post player in WNBA history, was terrifying for opposing fanbases to imagine. But they need not worry about that any longer, as ESPN's Alexa Philippou broke news on Tuesday evening that Griner has signed with the Atlanta Dream.
"After 11 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, 10-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Dream," Philippou wrote.
"Griner, who spent her entire career in Phoenix after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2013, heads to Atlanta in one of the most stunning free agency signings in league history."
The article later added, "The Las Vegas Aces also looked at signing Griner, sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, in their long-standing effort to find another big to play alongside A'ja Wilson. But after acquiring former Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd and evaluating their style of play moving forward, sources said the Aces have turned their attention to other post players such as Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and trying to re-sign veterans Tiffany Hayes and Alysha Clark."
It's also worth noting that this deal isn't official, as signing can't actually occur until February 1. But ESPN reporting it means that it's all but guaranteed.
Griner joining the Dream is surprising, if only because they weren't one of the WNBA's elite teams last season and Griner is likely looking to compete for more championships before she retires.
However, with Griner, Allisha Gray, and Rhyne Howard, a new big three has emerged in Atlanta.