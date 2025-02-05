WNBA Veteran DeWanna Bonner Addresses Decision to Sign With Indiana Fever
On February 2, news broke that two-time WNBA champion and six-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner signed a contract to join the Indiana Fever.
On the court, Bonner presents exactly what the Fever needed during their 2024 season. Her length and versatility on the wing will provide an elite defender who can also be a scoring option if the Fever's guard duo or Aliyah Boston is struggling to get buckets.
And Bonner's veteran leadership off of the court will be crucial for the Fever's young core as they look to compete for a 2025 WNBA Championship.
Bonner's signing was made official with a February 5 press release from the Fever. In the release, Bonner is quoted saying, “I’m extremely thankful to be joining an organization that’s on the rise and committed to growing the sport of women’s basketball. I’m looking forward to coming in, sharing my leadership and knowledge, and doing my part to help get this team get back to its championship pedigree.
“But, more importantly, I’m excited to get to know everyone at the organization – the front office, teammates, behind-the-scenes employees and, of course, the fans! I can’t wait to see everyone at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in May," she added.
Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox is also quoted saying, “DeWanna is one of the greatest players in the history of our league. She is a multi-dimensional scorer, can play every position on the floor and shines brightest in the biggest moments. DB’s longevity and success in the WNBA has everything to do with the work she puts in, as well as her competitive drive. She is an incredible teammate and leader, and we are so excited to welcome her to the Fever.”
The Fever hiring Stephanie White, who was Bonner's former coach at the Connecticut Sun for the past two seasons, was surely a factor in Bonner's decision. And it will be intriguing to see how White fits Bonner into this high-flying offense once the Fever's season begins.