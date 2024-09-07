Angel Reese's Insight Into Kevin Durant Dating Rumors Befuddles Fans
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese was seen sitting courtside next to NBA icon Kevin Durant during a June 23 Team USA women's basketball game against Germany at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
While most fans were able to recognize that these global basketball superstars sitting next to each other was a sheer coincidence of assigned seating, apparently some other fans were convinced that the two were dating.
Enough speculation and rumors allegedly arose from this that Reese felt the need to address whether she and Kevin Durant dated in a September 5 episode of "Unapologetically Angel".
"So there were headlines from that game because you were courtside with Kevin Durant, like 'Oh my god, they're dating.' That's not a thing, correct?" Reese's co-host Maya Reese (no relation) said to the rookie.
"No, that was never a thing," Reese responded, "I don't even know how that even became a thing because I sat next to somebody. My friend was sitting next to Steph [Curry]. So... I don't even get that.
"People always... I don't even know where that came from," Reese continued. "KD has literally been my favorite player since I was literally a kid. And is still my favorite player. I love his mom, she comes out and supports the games. So yeah, that was dead. I don't even know where that came from."
Reese's response to the allegations prompted a series of hilarious social media reactions directed at people who thought there was truth to these rumors — and that Reese felt the need to mention them at all.
"When was this a rumor???" X user @Kameron_Hay wrote.
Popular X account @big_business_ said, "I swear to god I thought this was NBA Centel," referencing X account @TheNBACentel that purposefully creates and posts blatant misinformation to garner reactions.
"KD like 40 years old. He not dating nobody that just left college," added another fan.
For reference, Durant is 35 years old while Reese is 22.
What's for sure is that the basketball community would have been turned upside down if these "rumors" were true.