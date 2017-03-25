Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in Portugal's win over Hungary
Cristiano Ronaldo added to his national goals record for Portugal, scoring twice for the reigning European champions in a 3-0 win over Hungary in World Cup qualifying on Saturday.
Ronaldo gave Portugal a 2–0 lead with a rocket of a shot into the lower left corner.
Ronaldo took a nice touch from Andre Silva off a ball over the top, took one touch of his own and fired with his left foot comfortably from just outside the box.
RONALDO! That's already @Cristiano's 8th goal in 4 games this #WCQ cycle. https://t.co/vImpr9VRE2— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 25, 2017
He later made it 3–0 to seal the game with a well-taken free kick.
History for Ronaldo! @Cristiano becomes just the 3rd European with 70 int'l goals (Ferenc Puskás & Miro Klose). #WCQ https://t.co/9ggCEIPi3d— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 25, 2017
The goals are Ronaldo’s eighth and ninth in four World Cup qualifying games this cycle. He now has 70 career international goals. His 137 caps are also a national record.
Portugal (4-1-0) trails Switzerland (5-0-0) by three points for first place in Group B.