Cristiano Ronaldo added to his national goals record for Portugal, scoring twice for the reigning European champions in a 3-0 win over Hungary in World Cup qualifying on Saturday.

Ronaldo gave Portugal a 2–0 lead with a rocket of a shot into the lower left corner.

Ronaldo took a nice touch from Andre Silva off a ball over the top, took one touch of his own and fired with his left foot comfortably from just outside the box.

He later made it 3–0 to seal the game with a well-taken free kick.

History for Ronaldo! @Cristiano becomes just the 3rd European with 70 int'l goals (Ferenc Puskás & Miro Klose). #WCQ https://t.co/9ggCEIPi3d — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 25, 2017

The goals are Ronaldo’s eighth and ninth in four World Cup qualifying games this cycle. He now has 70 career international goals. His 137 caps are also a national record.

Portugal (4-1-0) trails Switzerland (5-0-0) by three points for first place in Group B.