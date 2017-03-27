Planet Futbol

Ivory Coast vs. Senegal friendly ends early after several fans invade pitch

icon
SI.com Staff
Monday March 27th, 2017

Ivory Coast and Senegal had their Monday friendly called off in the 88th minute after multiple fans ran onto the field at Charlety Stadium in Paris.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the 88th minute, several supporters took to the field, making a direct beeline to greet some of their apparent favorite players.  

Liverpool's Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Senegal in the 68th minute with a penalty kick, only to have it answered a couple of minutes later by Cyriac Gohi Bi. With the minutes ticking down and both teams seeking a late winner, fans ensured the early ending, with teams being escorted off the field.

It's not the only friendly featuring African teams to have an issue on Monday. Burkina Faso players ran into visa issues and were denied entry into the United Kingdom, forcing a scheduled match against Nigeria in London to be called off.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters