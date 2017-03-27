Ivory Coast and Senegal had their Monday friendly called off in the 88th minute after multiple fans ran onto the field at Charlety Stadium in Paris.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the 88th minute, several supporters took to the field, making a direct beeline to greet some of their apparent favorite players.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Senegal in the 68th minute with a penalty kick, only to have it answered a couple of minutes later by Cyriac Gohi Bi. With the minutes ticking down and both teams seeking a late winner, fans ensured the early ending, with teams being escorted off the field.

It's not the only friendly featuring African teams to have an issue on Monday. Burkina Faso players ran into visa issues and were denied entry into the United Kingdom, forcing a scheduled match against Nigeria in London to be called off.