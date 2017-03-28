Planet Futbol

How to watch France vs. Spain: Game time, live stream, TV channel

SI Wire
Tuesday March 28th, 2017

France will host Spain on Tuesday in a friendly match at Stade de France. 

Spain and France are both in good position to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, with both teams leading their respective groups. France leads Group A with 13 points after five matches, three points ahead of Sweden. Spain leads Group G with 13 points, level with Italy. 

France is coming off a 3-1 win over Luxembourg, while Spain last beat Israel 4-1. 

After this match, players will return to their clubs as the international break closes. 

See how to watch Tuesday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream: WatchESPN

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters