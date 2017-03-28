France will host Spain on Tuesday in a friendly match at Stade de France.

Spain and France are both in good position to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, with both teams leading their respective groups. France leads Group A with 13 points after five matches, three points ahead of Sweden. Spain leads Group G with 13 points, level with Italy.

France is coming off a 3-1 win over Luxembourg, while Spain last beat Israel 4-1.

After this match, players will return to their clubs as the international break closes.

See how to watch Tuesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream: WatchESPN