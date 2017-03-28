Netherlands will host Italy on Tuesday in a friendly match.

Holland is coming off a 2-0 loss to Bulgaria in World Cup qualifying. There's still time to right the ship, but Netherlands is in trouble early on: The team is fourth in Group A with seven points, six behind leader France. After making the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup, Netherlands failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and is having trouble finding its form in 2018 World Cup qualification.

Italy is in much better position. The Italians are second in Group G with 13 points, level with Spain on points but trailing based on goal difference. Italy beat Albania 2-0 in its most recent qualifier.

Tuesday's match should allow both teams to experiment with squads and lineups as the international break comes to a close.

See how to watch Tuesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.