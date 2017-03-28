Planet Futbol

How to watch USA vs. Panama: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
Tuesday March 28th, 2017

The U.S. men's national team travels to face Panama Tuesday night as World Cup qualification continues.

After a rousing 6–0 win over Honduras, the USMNT appears to be back on track after losing their first two games in the qualifying hexagonal round. Three points on Tuesday would lift the U.S. into the auto-qualification zone, with the top three teams in the table locked into World Cup bids. There are plenty of games left to play, but securing another win is vital. 

Panama currently sits in third with four points in three matches.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, March 28, 10:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with FuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters