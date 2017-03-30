Planet Futbol

Mourinho: Manchester United signing Neymar from Barcelona is 'impossible'

4:50 | Planet Futbol
Champions League quarterfinals provide mouthwatering matchups
icon
SI.com Staff
Thursday March 30th, 2017

Manchester United has made a play for Neymar in the past, but Jose Mourinho says it is 'absurd' and 'impossible' for the club to go after Barcelona's Brazilian star again.

Speaking with ESPN Brazil, Mourinho played down all speculation linking Manchester United to Neymar, who has an increasing release clause of over €200 million in his contract with the Spanish powerhouse. Neymar just signed a new deal with the club in October, one that is slated to keep him at Camp Nou through 2021.

"It's speculation. I always try to be objective and pragmatic with clubs and to ask them what they can give me. To ask for Neymar is absurd," Mourinho said. "A club like Barcelona can not and will not lose Neymar. Although Messi is still a young player with years ahead of him, he's almost 30, and Neymar will be the great player of Barcelona post-Messi. So much that I think it [trying to sign Neymar] is like trying to break into a safe, impossible."

Planet Futbol
March FIFA window winners, losers: Brazil's streak, Messi's ban, Ronaldo's bust

SI's Grant Wahl reported last April that Manchester United offered Barcelona the €190 million necessary to trigger Neymar's release clause in 2015, though the player elected to remain put.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters