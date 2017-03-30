Manchester United has made a play for Neymar in the past, but Jose Mourinho says it is 'absurd' and 'impossible' for the club to go after Barcelona's Brazilian star again.

Speaking with ESPN Brazil, Mourinho played down all speculation linking Manchester United to Neymar, who has an increasing release clause of over €200 million in his contract with the Spanish powerhouse. Neymar just signed a new deal with the club in October, one that is slated to keep him at Camp Nou through 2021.

"It's speculation. I always try to be objective and pragmatic with clubs and to ask them what they can give me. To ask for Neymar is absurd," Mourinho said. "A club like Barcelona can not and will not lose Neymar. Although Messi is still a young player with years ahead of him, he's almost 30, and Neymar will be the great player of Barcelona post-Messi. So much that I think it [trying to sign Neymar] is like trying to break into a safe, impossible."

SI's Grant Wahl reported last April that Manchester United offered Barcelona the €190 million necessary to trigger Neymar's release clause in 2015, though the player elected to remain put.