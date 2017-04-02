Planet Futbol

Minnesota United beats Real Salt Lake for first ever win

icon
Associated Press
Sunday April 2nd, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Christian Ramirez scored two second half goals and Minnesota United rebounded from an early deficit to earn the franchise's first ever win, 4-2 over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Minnesota (1-3-1) had opened its inaugural season with three losses and a draw, and shook up the roster Friday by acquiring Sam Cronin and Marc Burch.

Luke Mulholland put Real Salt Lake (0-3-2) on the board first with a goal in the fourth minute, but Kevin Molino quickly responded with the equalizer for Minnesota in the 16th minute which sent the game into halftime knotted at 1-1.

Ramirez gave Minnesota United the lead in the 52nd minute when he knifed up the center of the box, received a pass from Molino and beat keeper Nick Rimando. Ramirez added his second goal 10 minutes later for a 3-1 lead.

Molino netted his second assist when he stole the ball from Justin Schmidt and led a three-on-one attack, drawing Rimando away from the net before dropping the ball to Johan Venegas for the goal.

Real Salt Lake was playing its first game since firing manager Jeff Casser. Casser was replaced by Mike Petke.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters